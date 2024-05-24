Watch Now
Baltimore-area colleges bid farewell to the Class of 2024

Here are some images of graduates celebrating their big day over the past few weeks at the many colleges and universities in our region.

Graduates at McDaniel College in Westminster Graduates at McDaniel College in WestminsterPhoto by: McDaniel College Graduates at Coppin State University Graduates at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University Graduation cap at Towson University Graduation cap at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Alexander Wright Graduation at University of Maryland Baltimore Graduation at University of Maryland BaltimorePhoto by: University of Maryland Baltimore
 Graduation cap at Coppin State University Graduation cap at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University
 Graduates at Loyola University Maryland Graduates at Loyola University MarylandPhoto by: Sidney Keiser Graduation cap at McDaniel College in Westminster Graduation cap at McDaniel College in WestminsterPhoto by: MAXIMILIAN FRANZ A mother and her two daughters all graduated from University of Baltimore A mother and her two daughters all graduated from University of BaltimorePhoto by: University of Baltimore Graduation at Coppin State University Graduation at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University
 Graduates at Notre Dame of Maryland University School of Nursing Graduates at Notre Dame of Maryland University School of NursingPhoto by: Notre Dame of Maryland University School of Nursing
 University of Maryland Baltimore holds a "Lavender Graduation" honoring LGBT+ students University of Maryland Baltimore holds a "Lavender Graduation" honoring LGBT+ studentsPhoto by: University of Maryland Baltimore Graduation at Towson University Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Alexander Wright Graduation at Towson University Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Paige Detwiler Graduates at Loyola University Maryland Graduates at Loyola University MarylandPhoto by: Sidney Keiser Graduation at Towson University Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Paige Detwiler University of Maryland Baltimore held a "Lavender Graduation" for LGBT+ students University of Maryland Baltimore held a "Lavender Graduation" for LGBT+ studentsPhoto by: University of Maryland Baltimore Graduation at Notre Dame of Maryland University Graduation at Notre Dame of Maryland UniversityPhoto by: Notre Dame of Maryland University
 Graduate at Coppin State University Graduate at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University
 Graduation at Loyola University Maryland Graduation at Loyola University MarylandPhoto by: Sidney Keiser Graduation at Stevenson University Graduation at Stevenson UniversityPhoto by: Stevenson University
 Graduation at Coppin State University Graduation at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University
 University of Maryland Baltimore students get ready for commencement University of Maryland Baltimore students get ready for commencementPhoto by: University of Maryland Baltimore Graduation at University of Maryland School of Dentistry Graduation at University of Maryland School of DentistryPhoto by: University of Maryland School of Dentistry
 Graduation at Towson University Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Logan Schooley Graduation cap at Loyola University Graduation cap at Loyola UniversityPhoto by: Sidney Keiser Performance of the National Anthem during graduation at Loyola University of Maryland Performance of the National Anthem during graduation at Loyola University of MarylandPhoto by: Sidney Keiser Graduation at Towson University Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Logan Schooley Graduation at Stevenson University Graduation at Stevenson UniversityPhoto by: Stevenson University
 Graduation at McDaniel College in Westminster Graduation at McDaniel College in WestminsterPhoto by: McDaniel College
 Graduation at Morgan State University Graduation at Morgan State UniversityPhoto by: Morgan State University
 Graduation cap at Towson University Graduation cap at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Alexander Wright Graduation at Morgan State University Graduation at Morgan State UniversityPhoto by: Morgan State University
 Graduation at Morgan State University Graduation at Morgan State UniversityPhoto by: Morgan State University
 Graduation at Towson University Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Alexander Wright

