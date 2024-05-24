Baltimore-area colleges bid farewell to the Class of 2024
Here are some images of graduates celebrating their big day over the past few weeks at the many colleges and universities in our region.
Graduates at McDaniel College in WestminsterPhoto by: McDaniel College Graduates at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University Graduation cap at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Alexander Wright Graduation at University of Maryland BaltimorePhoto by: University of Maryland Baltimore
Graduation cap at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University
Graduates at Loyola University MarylandPhoto by: Sidney Keiser Graduation cap at McDaniel College in WestminsterPhoto by: MAXIMILIAN FRANZ A mother and her two daughters all graduated from University of BaltimorePhoto by: University of Baltimore Graduation at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University
Graduates at Notre Dame of Maryland University School of NursingPhoto by: Notre Dame of Maryland University School of Nursing
University of Maryland Baltimore holds a "Lavender Graduation" honoring LGBT+ studentsPhoto by: University of Maryland Baltimore Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Alexander Wright Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Paige Detwiler Graduates at Loyola University MarylandPhoto by: Sidney Keiser Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Paige Detwiler University of Maryland Baltimore held a "Lavender Graduation" for LGBT+ studentsPhoto by: University of Maryland Baltimore Graduation at Notre Dame of Maryland UniversityPhoto by: Notre Dame of Maryland University
Graduate at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University
Graduation at Loyola University MarylandPhoto by: Sidney Keiser Graduation at Stevenson UniversityPhoto by: Stevenson University
Graduation at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University
University of Maryland Baltimore students get ready for commencementPhoto by: University of Maryland Baltimore Graduation at University of Maryland School of DentistryPhoto by: University of Maryland School of Dentistry
Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Logan Schooley Graduation cap at Loyola UniversityPhoto by: Sidney Keiser Performance of the National Anthem during graduation at Loyola University of MarylandPhoto by: Sidney Keiser Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Logan Schooley Graduation at Stevenson UniversityPhoto by: Stevenson University
Graduation at McDaniel College in WestminsterPhoto by: McDaniel College
Graduation at Morgan State UniversityPhoto by: Morgan State University
Graduation cap at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Alexander Wright Graduation at Morgan State UniversityPhoto by: Morgan State University
Graduation at Morgan State UniversityPhoto by: Morgan State University
Graduation at Towson UniversityPhoto by: Alexander Wright
Graduation cap at Coppin State UniversityPhoto by: Coppin State University
