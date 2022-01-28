Kenwood Journalism students participate in News Literacy Week

WMAR is proud to team up with students at Kenwood High School for news literacy week. Below is an article written by students Bree Tomlinson, Asharia Olukayode, and Itzy Reneteria-Bernal



Part of being a student journalist is also being a smart consumer of news and understanding the value and importance of news literacy. News Literacy is the movement to spread awareness to all citizens and consumers of information on how to become more news literate. From student journalist like ourselves all the way up to the big TV station news anchors, we are all part of the third annual News Literacy Week this week January 24-28.

New Literacy has become so important due to the amount of fake news that can quickly spread like wildfire due to the accessibility of the internet, causing unnecessary panic. News Literacy is a cause all consumers of information should be aware of and a part of.

The internet allows anyone to go online and spread fake news. As global citizens it’s our job to be aware of the difference between credible news and fake news. News literacy is being able to tell the difference by evaluating the credibility of information we receive, whether it’s from a news source or in our social media feed.

"Ever since joining this class I've done more research on what I see on the internet because there is a lot of false information,” Ariel Williamson shared. “I've seen plenty of people say some heinous things and I have to stop for a minute and think, is this true?"

All consumers of news and information can become more news literate by checking their sources, checking the credibility of a source, and making sure the source is unbiased.

As a student journalist for Kenwood’s Eye of the Bluebird, Tientonia has gained her own deeper understanding of news literacy. She shares, “To be news literate we have to diversify our news sources, but by writing the news I’ve learned the importance of avoid using my own bias or feelings to accurately report stories.”

News Literacy is the movement to stop misinformation. We all play a role in that. As consumers of news and information it is our duty to check that information is reliable and correct before we share. The News Literacy Project’s PSA video stressed the importance of “care before you share” as a motto to fact check sources and information before contributing to the flood of misinformation out there.

Though News Literacy week is aimed at bringing TV journalists, like WMAR-News anchor Christian Schaffer, into classrooms to talk about news literacy and how to be smart consumers of news, it’s also aimed at educating everyone in how to interpret and evaluate the news and media they encounter.

To encourage a smarter future of news consumers we can all be a part by spreading awareness of News Literacy, not just this week but every day.

