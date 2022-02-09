Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Your Super Bowl party will likely cost more this year, thanks to inflation

Party favorites like chicken wings and soda will be more expensive.
items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicken wings are displayed at the Wing Bowl in Philadelphia, Friday, Feb. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Super Bowl food deals 012320
Posted at 9:53 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 09:53:26-05

Inflation has affected nearly everything at the grocery store, including our Super Bowl party favorites.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, chicken prices are up 10% from 2021.

If burgers are on the menu, be aware that ground meat is now 13% more expensive.

If you’re looking forward to making your own guacamole, expect to pay up to 50% more for avocados than you did last year.

Beer is only up 4%, but soda will cost you about 12% more.

Potato chips have only gone up in price by 1%.

In total, you’re looking at about a 14% increase on your grocery bill.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019