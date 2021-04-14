Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Woman, upset by long wait time, fires gun into Burger King, police say

items.[0].image.alt
Memphis Police Department
A woman is under arrest facing charges for allegedly firing shots into a Burger King restaurant in Memphis.
MemphisWoman.jpeg
Posted at 9:00 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 21:00:46-04

A woman is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly firing a gun through a Burger King drive-thru window. Investigators say the Tennessee woman was upset by the wait time at the fast-food restaurant.

On March 30, Memphis police were called to Burger King after shots were fired.

Employees told them a woman was upset about the wait time while being served at the drive-thru window.

She got out of the car, and surveillance video shows she is holding a black handgun as she leans through the window and fires several shots into the restaurant, according to a social media post by police.

Employees were able to escape through a back door and no one was injured.

Police tell local media they have arrested the woman responsible.

She is now facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and a charge of using a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020