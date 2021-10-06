Watch
Woman suffers burns while trying to rescue her dog from hot spring at Yellowstone

Iris Samuels/AP
FILE - Visitors are seen at Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming on May 1, 2021. A study by federal and university researchers says average park temperatures in recent decades were likely the warmest of the last 800,000 years. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels)
Posted at 6:27 PM, Oct 06, 2021
Park officials said a Washington woman suffered thermal burns when entering a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park to rescue her dog.

According to a news release, officials said the woman suffered burns from her shoulders to her feet while visiting the park Monday.

Park officials said the 20-year-old and her father were visiting the park and got out of their vehicle to look around, and that's when their dog got out and jumped into Maiden's Grave Spring near the Firehole River.

Officials said her father pulled her out and drove the party to West Yellowstone, Montana.

Park officials said the dog passed away.

Officials said this marks the second woman to be burned in recent weeks when in September, a park concessions employee suffered second-and third-degree burns to 5% of her body near Old Faithful Geyser.

