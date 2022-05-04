With deficit falling, Biden highlights fiscal responsibility

President Joe Biden plans to highlight deficit reduction in remarks noting that the government will pay down the national debt this quarter for the first time in six years.

In remarks Wednesday, Biden will stress how strong job gains have increased total incomes and led to additional tax revenues that have improved the government’s balance sheet.

Biden is expected to deliver the remarks at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

A White House official previewed the speech on condition of anonymity. The Treasury Department estimates that this fiscal year’s budget deficit will decline $1.5 trillion.

That decrease marks an improvement from initial forecasts and would likely put the annual deficit below $1.3 trillion.

The White House has been touting reducing the federal deficit amid concerns the Biden administration's policies are leading to inflation. White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to concerns expressed by Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who has stood in the way of a few key pieces of legislation.

"The President is a huge advocate for deficit reduction," Psaki said. "He actually reduced the deficit. We reduced the deficit last year by $300 billion on his watch -- something that people often forget. And, certainly, his advocacy for -- to making the tax system more fair, which has been part of the reconciliation proposal and process, would help do that as well."