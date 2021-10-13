Watch
Winter heating bills set to jump as inflation hits home

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - David Cunningham walks toward his solar panel-topped home, on April 20, 2015, in Foster City, Calif. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas, and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 7:23 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 19:23:09-04

NEW YORK (AP) — With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas, and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% compared to last winter.

Nearly half the homes in the U.S. use natural gas for heat, and they could pay an average of $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago.

This could be the most expensive winter for natural-gas-heated homes since 2008-2009.

According to the Associated Press, about 41% of homes in the country use electricity, which will see about a 6% increase to $1,268.

Those who use heating oil will see a 43% increase, the AP reported, to $1,734.

A forecast for a colder winter means people will likely be burning more fuel to keep warm, on top of paying more for each bit of it.

