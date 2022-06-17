What’s next for the Jan. 6 Commission

The House committee looking into what caused the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol is grappling with how to share its findings with the Department of Justice.

In its first three hearings, the committee has aired bits and pieces of depositions it has conducted over the course of months involving Trump administration officials. It appears the full context of such transcripts is of interest to the Department of Justice.

“It is now readily apparent that the interviews the Select Committee conducted are not just potentially relevant to our overall criminal investigations, but are likely relevant to specific prosecutions that have already commenced,” said a letter sent to the committee on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

The committee’s latest hearing on Thursday focused on the pressure President Donald Trump and attorney John Eastman applied to Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College votes.

It appears the next hearing could focus on how Trump pressured election officials. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. It is one of two hearings slated for next week.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, two Georgia election officials, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his top deputy Gabe Sterling, will testify at the committee’s next hearing slated for Tuesday. In the days leading up to the insurrection, a tape surfaced of a conversation Trump had with Raffensperger asking him to “find” enough votes for him to flip the election.

After the committee conducts its eight public hearings, it will issue a report of its findings.