What you need to know about United Healthcare's new ER visit policy that goes into effect July 1

UnitedHealthcare plans to reduce coverage, or stop paying for, patients' non-emergency visits to the emergency room with a new policy that goes into effect on July 1.

But critics, like the American College of Emergency Physicians, said the new policy would "leave millions fearful of seeking medical care."

“While we’re dismayed by United’s decision, we are not, unfortunately, surprised to see an insurance company once again try to cut its costs at the expense of necessary patient care,” said Mark Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, president of ACEP, in a news release. “UnitedHealthcare is expecting patients to self-diagnose a potential medical emergency before seeing a physician, and then punishing them financially if they are incorrect.”

The insurance giant said they'll evaluate claims based on factors, including the patient’s presenting problem, the services performed, and other factors.

If the claims are determined not to be emergent, they'll be subject to no coverage or limited coverage based on the patient's plan.

The insurance company said if the visit is determined to be non-emergent, providers will need to complete an attestation to challenge it.

A spokesperson for UnitedHealthcare told USA Today that as many as 1 in 10 claims could be rejected.