What is an ALICE lockdown? The alert issued to students during the Michigan shooting

Three students were killed in a high school shooting in Michigan Tuesday afternoon. Eight other people, including a teacher, were injured.

Authorities told WXYZ that six of those people shot at Oxford High School were in stable condition and two others underwent surgery.

The three who were killed were identified as a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, and a 17-year-old female.

The suspect is believed to be a 15-year-old student at the school, according to police. He was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

Police say the shooting lasted around five minutes, and students WXYZ spoke to say an alert went over the speakers for an ALICE lockdown.

ALICE is a training program for students and schools and is an acronym. It stands for: alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate.

According to the district's website, the school last held an ALICE lockdown drill on Oct. 7.

The description for each word in the acronym is below, from the Alice Training site.

Alert – "Alert is when you first become aware of a threat. The sooner you understand that you’re in danger, the sooner you can save yourself. A speedy response is critical. Seconds count," the website reads.

Lockdown – "If evacuation is not a safe option, barricaded entry points into your room in an effort to create a semi-secure starting point."

Inform – "Communicate the violent intruder’s location and direction in real-time."

Counter – "Create Noise, Movement, Distance and Distraction with the intent of reducing the shooter’s ability to shoot accurately. Counter is NOT fighting."

Evacuate – "When safe to do so, remove yourself from the danger zone."

