Whale breaches, lands on bow of boat

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Boaters in Massachusetts survived a terrifying ordeal this past weekend.

The Town of Plymouth said on Sunday that a whale breached and landed on the bow of a small 19-foot boat.

"A Harbormaster boat assigned to the area to watch for any potential violations of the Marine Mammal Act responded to check on the vessel occupants," officials said on Facebook.

Town officials said no one was hurt and the boat didn't suffer major damage.

Officials said the Massachusetts Environmental Police would investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department recommends boaters should stay at least 100 yards from whales.

But they added that sometimes the wild animals come out of nowhere.