Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Virginia officer rescues hawk trapped in car grill

HAWK2.jpeg
Fairfax County Police Department
HAWK2.jpeg
Posted at 12:55 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 12:55:06-04

Authorities in Virginia say a hawk is recovering after it got caught in a car's grill over the weekend.

The Fairfax County Police Department said they received a call on Saturday from a driver who said a hawk was stuck in its car grill.

Officers said the incident happened near Interstate 66 and Interstate 495.

The department said that a Fairfax County animal protection officer responded and removed the hawk from the vehicle.

The officer then arranged for the bird to be taken to a licensed wildlife rehab center for treatment, the department said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019