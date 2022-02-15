Virgin Galactic resumes ticket sales for space flights

People can once again reserve a space flight with Virgin Galactic.

The company, founded by Richard Branson, plans to launch flights from New Mexico's Spaceport later this year.

"During spaceflight, astronauts will experience a 90-minute journey including a signature air launch and Mach-3 boost to space," the company said in a statement. "The spaceship gracefully flips while astronauts enjoy several minutes of out-of-seat weightlessness and breath-taking views of Earth from the spaceship’s 17 windows."

The flight costs $450,000. Customers are required to put down a $150,000 deposit and pay the remaining amount before their flight.

The company says future astronauts aren't just paying for the flight.

"Starting with several days of spaceflight preparedness activities, future astronauts will stay with their guests at forthcoming custom accommodations," Virgin Galactic said in a press release. "Guests will enjoy bespoke itineraries and world-class amenities during astronaut-specific training programs."

This isn't the first opportunity people have had to book flights on Virgin Galactic. Approximately 600 reservations had been booked in previous years, according to CNBC.

Branson became the first owner of a commercial space flight company to reach suborbital space last year.