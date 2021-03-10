Victims agree to extend temporary halt on Boy Scout lawsuits

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The committee representing child sex abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case has agreed to the extension of an injunction halting lawsuits against local Boy Scouts councils.

The BSA and local councils have agreed in return to provide the committee with historical roster information that can help victims validate their claims.

Attorneys for one of the BSA's insurers say the organization is legally entitled to the injunction and that the court should not grant any of the conditions it contains. A hearing is set for March 17.