Victims agree to extend temporary halt on Boy Scout lawsuits

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - This Feb. 4, 2013, file photo, shows a detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Posted at 3:10 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 03:10:43-05

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The committee representing child sex abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case has agreed to the extension of an injunction halting lawsuits against local Boy Scouts councils.

The BSA and local councils have agreed in return to provide the committee with historical roster information that can help victims validate their claims.

Attorneys for one of the BSA's insurers say the organization is legally entitled to the injunction and that the court should not grant any of the conditions it contains. A hearing is set for March 17.

