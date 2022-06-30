Watch Now
Vermont US Sen. Patrick Leahy breaks hip, to have surgery

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., listens as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testify before the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense, May 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Leahy has broken a hip in a fall at his home and was to undergo surgery to repair it, his office said Thursday, June 30, 2022. The 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Virginia, the statement said. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 30, 2022
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont broke his hip after falling at his home.

Leahy's office says in a statement Thursday that the 82-year-old Democrat fell Wednesday night in McLean, Virginia.

Doctors determined the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair the hip as soon as possible.

The statement says that Leahy was born blind in one eye and he has always struggled with depth perception, but “this one finally caught up with him.”

Leahy is “expected to make a full recovery and begin a healthy course of physical therapy immediately.”

Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator.

He announced in November that he will not seek reelection this fall.

