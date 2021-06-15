Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Vaccinated visitors soon can take off masks at Disney World

items.[0].image.alt
AP
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Hollywood Studios on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Disney World
Posted at 5:36 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 05:37:28-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It will soon be a lot easier to see smiles again at Walt Disney World in Florida. Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for theme park visitors who are vaccinated. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will still be asked to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions, but Disney says on its website that workers won’t require proof of vaccination. All visitors, whether vaccinated or not, will still be required to wear face coverings on buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner, which is the resort's aerial gondola. Disney began allowing visitors go to without masks outdoors last month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020