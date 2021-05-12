Watch
Vaccinated adults in Ohio can win $1 million through statewide drawings

Posted at 6:33 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 18:33:31-04

OHIO — Adults with at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can win $1 million in statewide drawings in Ohio.

On May 26, the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine said they will announce a winner of a drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

The announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive $1 million.

DeWine stated the pool of names for the drawing will be derived from the Ohio Secretary of State’s publicly available voter registration database. He said they will also make available a webpage for people to sign up for the drawings if they are not in a database they are using.

The Ohio Department of Health will be the sponsoring agency for the drawings, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct them. The money will come from existing federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.

To be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years of age or older on the day of the drawing. You must be an Ohio resident. And, you must be vaccinated before the drawing.

