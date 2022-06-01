Uvalde CISD police chief sworn in as city council member one week after school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde school district police chief who was in charge of directing officers during the Robb Elementary School shooting was sworn in as city council member on Tuesday.

This comes after the city’s mayor, Don McLaughlin, said the city council meeting on Tuesday was canceled.

Pete Arredondo was elected to the city council in early May.

McLaughlin told CNN that no swearing-in ceremony was held, “out of respect for the families.”

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman went into the school and opened fire in a conjoined classroom.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Arredondo directed officers to stand back and wait for reinforcements before going into the school to confront the shooter.

It took more than an hour for officers to confront the gunman.

On Monday, unnamed officials told the Texas Tribune that Arredondo was not cooperating with Texas DPS’ investigation into the massacre.

CNN now reports that Arredondo said he is “in touch daily” with DPS, but did not go into further details.