US to reopen Canada, Mexico land borders in November for fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the United States will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All international visitors will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Vehicle, rail, and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada, and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic.

The Associated Press reported that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers will discreetly ask some travelers to provide proof of vaccination.

The new rules to be announced Wednesday will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals entry to the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel.

That starts in early November when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel.

The AP rpeorted that essential travelers looking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated by mid-January.

The news outlet said the new policy only applies to legal entry to the U.S.