US says airstrike killed senior al-Qaida official in Syria

Lt. Col.. Leslie Pratt/ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a MQ-9 Reaper, armed with GBU-12 Paveway II laser guided munitions and AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, piloted by Col. Lex Turner during a combat mission over southern Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Lt. Col.. Leslie Pratt, US Air Force)
Posted at 8:58 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 20:58:21-04

A U.S. airstrike killed a senior leader of al-Qaida in Syria, according to U.S. Central Command spokesperson Maj. John Rigsbee.

The military said it used an MQ-9 aircraft to kill Abdul Hamid al-Matar in northwest Syria Friday.

"The removal of this al-Qaida senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," Rigsbee said.

There were no indications that civilians were killed in the attack, Rigsbeee added.

The strike came days after an attack hit a U.S. outpost in Syria. No Americans were injured in the attack. It's not clear if Friday's strike on al-Qaida was in response to the earlier attack.

