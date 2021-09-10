US Open women's final to feature a clash of teenagers

The U.S. Open women's final will be a battle of teenagers.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 19, will take on Great Britain's Emma Raducanu, who is 18 years old, on Saturday.

Fernandez made the finals after beating world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. Fernandez also beat former U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber on the road to the finals.

Raducanu breezed through her semifinal with a straights sets victory over world No. 18. Maria Sakkari.

Fernandez is ranked 73 in the world and Raducanu is ranked 150th.

Raducanu was not ranked high enough to earn an immediate entry into the tournament. She had to win three matches in qualifying just to get into the tournament.

She is the first qualifier to reach a U.S. Open final.