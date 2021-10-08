Watch
US added 194,000 jobs in September, falling short of projections

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, a "Now Hiring" sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, N.H. When the U.S. government issues the September jobs report on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, the spotlight will fall not only on how many people were hired last month. A second question will command attention, too: Are more people finally starting to look for work? (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 9:27 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 09:27:40-04

In September, employers in the U.S. added just 194,000 jobs, marking a second straight month of less-than-stellar gains.

The report released by the Department of Labor on Friday provided more evidence that COVID-19 and the more contagious delta variant continue to hold a grip over the U.S. economy.

Friday's report noted that the unemployment rate fell 0.4% in September to 4.8%.

According to The New York Times, Friday's report showed that the leisure and hospitality sector added fewer than 100,000 jobs for the second straight month. That industry had been a significant driver of economic growth in the summer months, prior to the rise of the delta variant.

In August, the U.S. added a disappointing 235,000 jobs. That broke a two-month streak of higher-than-expected job growth.

The White House hopes that an increase in vaccinations prompted by employer mandates will slow the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months. President Joe Biden called for an increase in vaccine mandates in September in laying out a six-pronged effort to fight the virus in the fall months.

Biden is expected to address Friday's report in remarks from the White House later on in the day.

