UPS hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers for holiday season

UPS said they would hire more than 100,000 seasonal employees as they gear up for the holiday season.

The company announced Monday that they'd be filling full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily driver helpers, package handlers, seasonal delivery, and CDL drivers.

“We have made our hiring process as simple and easy as possible,” said the company's Executive Vice President and President of U.S. operations, Nando Cesarone, in a news release.

UPS said it'll offer competitive wages across multiple shifts in hundreds of locations across the country.

“UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season," said Cesarone.

According to the company, nearly 35,000 seasonal employees moved into permanent positions after the holidays.