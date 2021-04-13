Unrest overnight in Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — On Sunday afternoon, Daunte Wright was stopped and killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer. Police have identified the officer who fired that shot as Kim Potter, who has been with that police department for 26 years. She has been placed on administrative leave.

READ ALSO: Minnesota police shoot, kill man after traffic stop incident

Despite the Governor of Minnesota enacting a dusk to dawn curfew, hundreds took to the streets of Brooklyn Center for the second night in a row to demonstrate over the death of Daunte Wright. Many of them gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Police used gas canisters and flash-bang grenades to break up the crowds. The ABC affiliate in Minneapolis reports that officers made about 40 arrests last night.

The Mayor of Brooklyn Center called the shooting “deeply tragic" and called for Kim Potter to be fired.