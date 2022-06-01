Ukraine beats Scotland 3-1 in World Cup qualifying playoff

Ukraine beat Scotland 3-1 in a pulsating World Cup qualifying playoff semifinal on Wednesday.

Ukraine's emotion-filled quest to qualify for the World Cup as a nation at war surges on. Veteran captain Andriy Yarmolenko lifted his nation by scoring a deft lobbed goal in the 33rd minute and helping create Roman Yaremchuk's header in the 49th. Ukraine dominated for much of a deserved win.

It had to resist a Scotland revival as risk-filled attacks brought a goal in the 79th by Callum McGregor. Now Ukraine moves on to face Wales on Sunday with a place in the World Cup at stake.