UC Davis to pay students $75 to not travel for Spring Break

One university in California is offering to pay its students to not travel for Spring Break amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement last week, the University of California Davis said it'd give out $75 grants to the first 750 students who choose a "staycation."

Students can use the money at “selected Davis business,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said in the statement.

Students can use the funds to purchase supplies in four categories: Get Active, Get Artsy, Home Improvement, and Let’s Stay In.

The university's Spring Break is slated for March 20-24.