Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

UC Davis to pay students $75 to not travel for Spring Break

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Urquiaga/UC Davis
Two students walk down Cennential Walk at the University of California Davis that run through the Quad as they go to study on October 1, 2020.
uc-davis.png
Posted at 1:35 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 13:35:33-05

One university in California is offering to pay its students to not travel for Spring Break amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement last week, the University of California Davis said it'd give out $75 grants to the first 750 students who choose a "staycation."

Students can use the money at “selected Davis business,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said in the statement.

Students can use the funds to purchase supplies in four categories: Get Active, Get Artsy, Home Improvement, and Let’s Stay In.

The university's Spring Break is slated for March 20-24.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020