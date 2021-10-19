U. of Kentucky student found unresponsive at frat house died of 'presumed alcohol toxicity'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Police at the University of Kentucky are investigating after a student found unresponsive at a fraternity house died on Tuesday night.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office says 18-year-old Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood died from "presumed alcohol toxicity." The official cause of death is pending further investigation.

The coroner says Hazelwood's death has been ruled an accident. The incident is currently under investigation by the University of Kentucky Police Department.

Officials say UK Police were called to the FarmHouse Fraternity building after receiving a report of an unresponsive person at around 6:22 p.m. local time on Monday evening. University of Kentucky spokesperson Jay Blanton said the student was taken to UK HealthCare's Chandler Medical Center and later died.

Foul play is not suspected, but police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

"UK officials are offering support services to members of the fraternity as well as his family and classmates. The thoughts of the entire UK community are with his family and all those who knew the student at this time," Blanton said.

"We are saddened to share the passing of a University of Kentucky new member of FarmHouse Fraternity," said Christian Wiggins, CEO of FarmHouse Fraternity. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, chapter members and the entire community. We have encouraged all members to cooperate with the investigation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

This story was originally published by Scripps station WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.