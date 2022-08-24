Two Miami police officers arrested in three day period for various charges

A Miami police officer was suspended with pay amid a probe by internal affairs on Wednesday after a Tuesday arrest for a domestic violence charge, police said.

The Miami Herald reported that 34-year-old Zamir Vargas Valerio was arrested after he was accused of domestic battery by strangulation.

Valerio posted a $2,000 bond on Wednesday, which initiated the process of being released from Broward Main Jail in South Florida. Valerio has worked with his department for five years and was honored for community policing in February.

Two days earlier, Miami police officer Jeffrey Marcano was arrested by internal affairs detectives on DUI and cocaine possession charges.