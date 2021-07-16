Two Californians charged in plot to blow up state Democratic party headquarters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Federal authorities have charged two men for allegedly plotting to blow up the Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California.

The men reportedly expressed hope the bombing would be the first in a series of politically motivated attacks.

According to the DOJ, the men said they wanted to attack Democrats because they believe Former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Days after the election, the two reportedly began discussing possible attacks over messaging apps. A person close to one of the men reported him to authorities as "potentially dangerous to the community," according to the public information officer for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

That man was taken into custody earlier this year, the second man was brought in recently and the federal indictment was unsealed this week.

The Justice Department says investigators found pipe bombs and arsenals of guns and ammunition in one of their homes.

Their first target was the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento.

Kamil Zawadzki contributed to this report.