Twitter says edit button will be available in coming months

Twitter tweeted Tuesday that it is indeed working on a way for users to edit their 280-character messages, although it says the project has nothing to do with the fact that edit-function fan Elon Musk was just revealed as the company’s largest shareholder and now sits on its board.

The post from @TwitterComms read, “now that everyone is asking…

yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!

no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll”

Head of Consumer Product at Twitter, Jay Sullivan, also tweeted saying, “We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year (.)”

Many Twitter users — among them, Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry and McDonald’s corporate account — have long begged for an edit button.

The company said it would test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue. So it’ll be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they ever do.

Twitted posted on April 1, also known as April Fool’s Day, that it was working on an edit button, but most people blew it off as a joke.