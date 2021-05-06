Twitter reportedly suspending accounts that are sharing posts from Trump's blog

Twitter has reportedly suspended the accounts of several users who were tweeting the exact wordage found on former President Donald Trump's new website, "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump."

According to senior NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny, who shared a screenshot of one of the accounts, @DJTDesk, the social media platform removed the account.

In the screenshot, @DJTDesk's bio reads that the account was "not Donald J. Trump tweeting."

In a statement to Politico, Twitter said their policy is to “take enforcement action” on accounts with the intent of replacing or promoting content “affiliated with a suspended account.”

Mashable reported that the social media platform also suspended numerous other similar accounts sharing posts from the Trump blog, including @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT, and @DeskOfTrump1.

Earlier this week, the former president launched a new website that would allow him to communicate with his followers without interacting with them.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump in January after five people died following violent protests at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.