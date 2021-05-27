Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial's 'Rise and Remember' commemoration canceled

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial's "Rise and Remember" commemoration has been canceled for Monday at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa.

The Centennial Commission released the following statement:

Due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers, the Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon’s commemoration event and has determined not to move forward with the event at this time. We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year. We apologize for the disappointment and any inconvenience caused to ticket holders; if rescheduled ticket holders will be notified first.

The commission said it would still hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pathway to Hope at Greenwood and I-244 on Friday at 5:21 p.m.

It will also hold the candlelight vigil at Greenwood and Archer on Monday at 10:30 p.m.

The commission will host a limited preview opening of Greenwood Rising History Center next week, with the grand opening on July 3.

Jenna Smith with KJRH first reported this story.