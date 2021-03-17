Menu

TSA screened more than 1M travelers for sixth day in a row

John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this June 17, 2020 file photo, a TSA worker, right, checks a passenger before entering a security screening at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla. A high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official says the agency is falling short when it comes to protecting airport screeners and the public from the new coronavirus, according to published reports. A federal office that handles whistleblower complaints has ordered an investigation. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 14:07:34-04

More people are taking to the skies as air travel continues to soar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the sixth day in a row, Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1 million people at airports nationwide.

Health officials warn that the high number of travelers could contribute to another COVID-19 surge, CBS News reported.

According to TSA, more than 7.5 million people have passed through airports since Thursday.

TSA's website showed more than 1.3 million people traveled on March 12.

According to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein, that is the most people screened in a single day since March 15, 2020.

CBS News reported that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic just four days later.

