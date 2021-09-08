Watch
Trump reportedly prepared to back Cheney challenger

Mead Gruver/AP
FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Harriet Hageman addresses a meeting of the Wyoming Business Alliance in Casper, Wyo. Former President Donald Trump has chosen Hageman, a favored candidate in his bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal critics. That's according to a person familiar with his decision who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 16:35:21-04

Former President Donald Trump reportedly is reportedly preparing to back a Republican candidate to go up against Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

The Associated Press reports that Trump will endorse Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman.

Cheney is one of Trump's most vocal critics. She voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol.

She also sits on the select committee investigating the attack, which happened on the same day Congress was set to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

According to Politico, Trump vetted and interviewed multiple people who want to take on Cheney, and settled on Hagerman because "she impressed him the most."

Cheney has represented Wyoming in Congress since 2017.

