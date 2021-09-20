Arizona tow truck driver's funeral same night suspected killer arrested

PHOENIX — The funeral for an Arizona tow truck driver happened on the same night his suspected killer was arrested.

It was an emotional night for Evanni Corona's family, as they said goodbye just weeks after he was found shot to death in his tow truck.

Though, as they lay their loved ones to rest, they're also getting a sense of justice.

Luis Cervantes attended the funeral, and he says he and Evanni Corona go way back, meeting in their hometown of Michoacán in México more than 10 years ago.

"It's tough for me to think that I won't see him again," said Cervantes.

He described Corona as a lovely guy, full of life and love for his wife and three children.

When Corona moved to the U.S. three years ago, he started working for Cervantes at his towing company.

Now, Cervantes can't believe he's gone.

"Everybody is crying, and I didn't want to see him, but I had to, and I was in shock," he told ABC15.

In June, the Phoenix Police Department says a man named Luis Garcia and Corona got into an argument involving gunfire at the tow yard.

Garcia was accused of stealing from the business.

No arrests were made at that point.

Though court documents show, Garcia threatened Corona's life over text messages.

Then, just weeks ago, Corona was found shot to death near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Garcia has now been arrested.

We've also learned he isn't allowed to own a gun as an undocumented immigrant.

"He left a huge void in our hearts…." said Indira Corona, Evanni’s sister, in Spanish.

Evanni's sisters Indira and Litzi Corona hadn't seen their brother since he left Michoacán three years ago. They live in México and only speak Spanish.

"If anyone would ask him for a favor, he would never say no," said Indira.

"There are no words to describe this feeling because…horrible, ugly...falls short," added Litzi.

While their hearts are heavy, Cervantes says they take comfort in knowing Garcia is behind bars.

"I do feel like justice has been served," he said.

"We love him with all our heart," added Indira.

"He has always been my hero and my guardian...and he continues to be to this day," Litzi told ABC15.

Even though Garcia is facing a murder charge, he denies involvement in Corona’s death.

Luzdelia Caballero at KNXV first reported this story.