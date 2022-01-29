Tom Brady to retire from the NFL, reports say

Tom Brady's historic career as an NFL quarterback has reportedly come to an end.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Brady is retiring after 22 years in the league.

Brady's quest for another Super Bowl victory came up short this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost last week to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Brady holds numerous records in the NFL.

Brady has record seven Super Bowl victories. One of those wins came last year with Tampa Bay. The others came while he was a quarterback on the New England Patriots.

In December, he became the NFL's all-time completions leader and threw his 700th touchdown pass.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.