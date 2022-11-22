Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Tips to stay safe and healthy this Thanksgiving

October 12, 2015 Photo; For Use With AP Lifestyles
Matthew Mead/AP
This Oct. 12, 2015, photo shows a roasted Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Regardless of how you cook the turkey, experts say to make sure you let it sit, undisturbed, on a cutting board or platter for at least 30 minutes before carving. This allows the bird to finish cooking more gently and reabsorb all of its juices, producing moist meat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
October 12, 2015 Photo; For Use With AP Lifestyles
Posted at 1:31 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 13:42:39-05

Following simple steps can keep you and your Thanksgiving guests safe and healthy.

Among the top tips from food safety experts:
- Don't wash the turkey
- Wash your hands
- Refrigerate leftovers within two hours

Rinsing a turkey in the sink can lead lead to the spread of salmonella to nearby areas.

The CDC estimates that 1 in 6 Americans get sick from a foodborne illness yearly.

Using a meat thermometer can help make sure a turkey is fully cooked.

It should have an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices