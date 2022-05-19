Tiger Woods tees off in PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is resuming his incredible comeback from a devastating leg injury suffered in a car crash last year.

Woods teed off in the PGA Championship on Thursday. He started the day off with a birdie.

This is the second major championship Woods has participated in this year. He played in The Masters in April and came in 47th place.

Rory McIlroy was the early leader at the PGA Championships.

The defending champion, Phil Mickelson, withdrew from the tournament after reportedly making disparaging comments about the PGA Tour and a Saudi Saudi Arabian-owned he helped create.