Thousands of bees removed from home in Georgia

Thousands of honey bees have been removed from a vacant property in Atlanta.

According to neighbors, the bees terrorized them for weeks, according to CBS affiliate WGCL reported.

"I'm afraid to come out the house sometimes, you know," Matthew Sease said.

The massive hive of honey bees grew at a vacant house right next door but killing them was never an option.

In Georgia, they are endangered and essential to the ecosystem.

"The honey bee populations have been struggling in recent years, so that's why it's more important to make sure we're doing the right thing for the honey bees, and that's not killing them," Dave Marshall said.

"Everyone was telling me, 'oooh, you can't hurt the bees, you can't hurt them, bless your heart,'" Sease said. "Please. Bless your heart? Who's going to bless me when they sting me?"

The owner of the house said about 98% of the bees were removed.

Some still linger, but Matthew is happy with the progress.

"Whoever is gonna have some really good honey," said Sease.

Experts say they'll monitor the home to ensure the remaining bees do not attempt to reconstruct a colony.