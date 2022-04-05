Watch
Texas' Lieutenant Governor wants to pass legislation similar to so-called Don't Say Gay law

Eric Gay/AP
FILE - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, center, stands next to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, during a news conference on Monday, April 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 13:55:41-04

AUSTIN, Tex. — The Lieutenant Governor of Texas said he plans to prioritize legislation modeled after Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced his plans via a campaign email, the Texas Tribune reported.

Florida’s law prohibits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, a policy that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

Texas’ legislative session doesn’t begin until January of 2023. However, Patrick said the issue will be addressed in Education Committee hearings, scheduled to happen before then.

Similar to Texas’ restrictive abortion law, where people can report others for getting or performing an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, with Florida’s law, parents can sue a school district if they believe it has broken the law.

Patrick’s announcement comes as Texas Republicans fight to keep critical race theory out of schools and as Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said that parents should have more rights surrounding their children’s education.

