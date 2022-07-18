Texas Department of Public Safety launch internal review of Uvalde response

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday they launched an internal investigation into the response to the May 24 mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that left 21 people dead.

The Associated Press reported that the agency launched the review last week.

The agency said in a statement that they are trying to determine if there were any violations of policy, law, or doctrine, the AP reported.

News of the review comes after the Texas House of Representatives released a nearly 80-page report Sunday that revealed "systemic failures" by both state and federal law enforcement, the news outlet reported.

According to the report, the gunman fired approximately 142 rounds inside the school, the AP reported.

More than 400 law enforcement officials, which included 150 U.S. Border Patrol agents and 91 state police officials, rushed to the scene, the Texas Tribune reported.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the findings saying that it was "Beyond disturbing and raise serious concerns about the response that day."

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire in a classroom.

Last week, a surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School was released that showed law enforcement officials waiting in the hallway for nearly 80 minutes before engaging the gunman.