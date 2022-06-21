Watch
Texas boy, 5, dies after being left in hot car for hours

Aleksey Stemmer
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 21, 2022
Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after being left in a vehicle in the Houston area as his mother prepared for a birthday party and as temperatures soared past 100 degrees.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the boy died Monday as his family was getting ready to celebrate his 8-year-old sister’s birthday.

The boy, his sister and his mother went to the store to get some items for the party, and when they returned home, the mother assumed both children had got out of the car on their own.

She found him unresponsive, still buckled in more than two hours later, and called 911.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear whether any charges will be filed.

