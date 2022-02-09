Tesla announces another recall

Tesla is recalling certain 2021 and 2022 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

The company says "a software error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator, resulting in decreased defrosting performance."

The issue fails to comply with federal standards and could increase the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla says it will perform an over-the-air software update to fix the problem.

There will be no charge to the customer.

This is just the latest recall issued by Tesla. In the last two months, the company has issued recalls for a faulty seat belt chime, software that allows vehicles to roll through stop signs and trunk and camera issues.