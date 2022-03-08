Tennis player placed on probation following on-court outburst

Alexander Zverev, the third-ranked tennis player in the world, will be allowed to play in upcoming tournaments despite nearly hitting a chair umpire with his racket.

For his actions, he received an 8-week suspension from the tour and a $25,000 fine. However, the suspension and the fine are being withheld as long as Zverev does not commit a similar infraction in the next year.

The probation period ends February 22, 2023, the ATP said.

The German was kicked out of the Mexican Open last month after repeatedly smashing his racket against the umpire's chair following a loss in a doubles match.

In a post on Instagram, Zverev said he regretted his behavior and privately apologized to the chair umpire because his "outburst was wrong and unacceptable."

Serena Williams, who has been criticized for her behavior on the court in the past, was asked about Zverev's actions during an interview with CNN.

"There is absolutely a double standard. I would probably be in jail if I did that. Like literally, no joke," Williams told CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

Zverev is scheduled to play in this week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. It's considered one of the biggest tournaments of the year after the grand slams.