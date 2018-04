Update, 5:05 p.m. ET: It appears an outage to the IRS' e-file system has been fixed. For much of Tuesday, the IRS website had a glitch, preventing some from completing their taxes. Tuesday was the last day to file 2017 taxes.

Previous story:

The IRS gave people another reason to get their taxes done early.

The IRS online payment option to pay with a bank account went down Tuesday with hours to go before the Tax Day deadline.

As of 12:20 p.m. Eastern, the site had an alert telling customers "This service is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Late filers could still pay by credit or debit card, but those payments come with fees.