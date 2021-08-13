Taliban sweep across Afghanistan's south, take 3 more cities

The Taliban have captured another three provincial capitals in southern Afghanistan, including in Helmand.

That province was the scene of some of the heaviest fighting over the past two decades.

The insurgents are pressing a lightning offensive Friday that is gradually encircling the capital, Kabul.

The loss of Helmand’s provincial capital comes after years of toil and blood spilled by American, British and allied NATO forces.

Hundreds of foreign troops were killed there over the course of the nearly two-decade war.

The insurgents have taken more than a dozen provincial capitals in recent days and now control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw its last troops.

