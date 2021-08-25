Taliban spokesperson says group is no longer allowing Afghans to leave country

The Taliban said Tuesday that it would no longer allow Afghans to leave the country amid U.S. military evacuations.

According to CNBC and CNN, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said during a press conference Tuesday night that the group would continue to block the road leading to the airport in Kabul, and that Afghans would not be allowed through those checkpoints.

"We are not allowing the evacuation of Afghans anymore, and we are not happy with it either," Mujahid said, according to CNN.

Among those fleeing the country amid the Taliban's takeover are translators who assisted U.S. forces during the last 20 years of conflict in the country.

The U.S. has promised that those translators would give special immigrant visas if they apply through the State Department, though some have reported logistical hurdles in getting their status cleared.

The announcements came the same day that the Taliban noted that it would oppose any extension to the Biden administration's self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate personnel from the country.

Biden himself said Tuesday that he plans to stick to the deadline and maintained that the military is "on pace" to complete evacuations. He also called on the Taliban to cooperate with U.S. officials and allow evacuees safe passage out of the country.

Biden added that contingency plans are being drawn up in the event an extension is needed.