Supreme Court won't speed challenge to Texas abortion limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the latest setback for abortion rights in Texas, the Supreme Court has refused to speed up the ongoing court case over the state’s ban on most abortions.

Over dissents from the three liberal justices, the court has declined to order a federal appeals court to return the case to a federal judge who had temporarily blocked the law’s enforcement.

"Instead of stopping a Fifth Circuit panel from indulging Texas’ newest delay tactics, the Court allows the State yet again to extend the deprivation of the federal constitutional rights of its citizens through procedural manipulation," said Justice Sonia Sotomayor. "The Court may look the other way, but I cannot."

The law bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. It also doesn't provide exemptions for rape or incest.

The Texas ban is likely to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, following a decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

It sent the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by Republican justices and does not have to act immediately.