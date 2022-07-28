Watch Now
'Stranger Things 4' actor Joseph Quinn released at airport security once recognized as Eddie Munson

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Joseph Quinn, left, and Gaten Matarazzo pose together at the premiere of "Stranger Things" season four at Netflix Studios Brooklyn on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:11 PM, Jul 27, 2022
"Stranger Things" season 4 breakout star Joseph Quinn says he was nearly late for his appearance on "The Tonight Show" hosted by Jimmy Fallon after being held at the airport in U.S. immigration.

The English actor told Fallon the ordeal lasted around an hour and said he was detained at the airport for additional security measures. Once airport security recognized him from his character as Hawkins resident Eddie Munson, security allowed him to continue through and enter the United States.

“I very nearly didn’t make it,” he said. “I was taken into, I guess you could call it more of a dungeon. And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show.’ And he didn’t believe me.”

Another security officer came over and recognized Quinn from his "Stranger Things" character.

As Quinn put it, another security guard "looked over" and said "‘Leave Eddie alone!'”

Joseph Quinn attends the premiere of "Stranger Things" season four at Netflix Studios Brooklyn on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Before Quinn told Fallon the story, he revealed that his appearance on the show was his first ever talk show appearance.

As Variety reported, while Quinn has found heightened recognition from his role on "Stranger Things 4," he has been a noted actor in the United Kingdom for quite some time, acting in BBC dramas like "Dickensian" and "Howards End."

