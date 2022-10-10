Watch Now
Spending for youth sports continue to jump

Posted at 2:43 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Fall sports are in full swing, and for families, it can come with a hefty price tag. The average family spends almost $700 on their kids’ sports, according to research out of Utah State.

Almost 3 in 5 parents said the high cost is creating a financial strain.

Experts say the average is skewed by more expensive sports. Most parents spend less than $500, according to Lending Tree.

You can save money by looking at used sporting goods stores, or offering to volunteer with the local league. Or if the bill is just too high, it may be time for a hard conversation. Experts say it's important to remember that these are games.

